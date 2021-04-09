Newman & Schimel LLC Has $414,000 Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Newman & Schimel LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Hackett Group worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCKT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,880. The company has a market cap of $540.32 million, a PE ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

