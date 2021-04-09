NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NewMarket by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 497.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,644 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NewMarket by 3,463.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137,546 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 4.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NewMarket by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $383.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $332.45 and a fifty-two week high of $458.51.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

