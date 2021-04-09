Newmont Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84. Newmont has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Newmont by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,020,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,522 shares of company stock worth $1,672,787. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

