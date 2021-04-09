News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,473 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in News by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,704,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 348,892 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,005,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in News by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 484,473 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,856,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. News Co. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

