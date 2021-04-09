Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 99,777 shares.The stock last traded at $10.53 and had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEXA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.72.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.43 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.