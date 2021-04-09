NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXDCF opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. NEXTDC has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

