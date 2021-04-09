NFT Index (NFTI) Price Hits $661.19 on Top Exchanges

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.47 million and $68,708.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $661.19 or 0.01128926 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.84 or 0.00320724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.39 or 0.00760460 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,093.89 or 1.00897906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.29 or 0.00751757 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

