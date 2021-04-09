Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,415 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $65,146.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -251.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $55.63.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.