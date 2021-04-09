Noir Market Capitalization Achieves $766,530.79 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $766,530.79 and approximately $1,486.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00054369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.01 or 0.00331376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00028427 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,448,466 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

