Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.27

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 65498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRDBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.