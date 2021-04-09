Nordea Bank Abp’s (NRDBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NRDBY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 807,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,625. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

