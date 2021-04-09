Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.65 and last traded at $46.65. 11,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 2,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

NENTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF)

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

