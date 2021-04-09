Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,406,706 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,406,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,873,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

