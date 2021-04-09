Norges Bank Buys Shares of 3,592,258 Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,592,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 744.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after acquiring an additional 870,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 391,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,138.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after acquiring an additional 567,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.3914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

