Norges Bank Invests $162.64 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 621,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,643,000. Norges Bank owned 0.94% of Burlington Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,673,000 after acquiring an additional 132,056 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the period.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Cowen lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.39.

NYSE:BURL opened at $313.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -120.40 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.03 and a 1-year high of $321.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

