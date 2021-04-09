Norges Bank Makes New $156.03 Million Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,175,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,026,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 543,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Nasdaq by 34,422.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 83,990 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 131,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.40 and its 200 day moving average is $134.47. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $102.67 and a one year high of $153.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.37.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

