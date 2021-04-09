Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 378,770 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 378,770 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $171,299,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.63% of Paycom Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after buying an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,738,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after purchasing an additional 88,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.17.

PAYC opened at $379.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.06 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

