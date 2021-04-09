Norges Bank Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,060,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,899,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.92% of Royal Caribbean Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,688 shares of company stock worth $6,713,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of RCL opened at $89.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

