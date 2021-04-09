Norges Bank Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,167,746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,461,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after buying an additional 141,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after buying an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195,448 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $121,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.81 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

