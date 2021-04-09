Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WING. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.37, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a one year low of $95.33 and a one year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,970,000 after buying an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,118,000.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.