Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTIC shares. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

