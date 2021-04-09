Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,156 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,135,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,780 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

