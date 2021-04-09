Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWN. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,532.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,397 shares of company stock valued at $261,156 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $17,648,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 64,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.40. 135,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.