Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NWN. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NWN opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,397 shares of company stock valued at $261,156 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

