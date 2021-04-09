Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 414.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NVO stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

