Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Nucor stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

