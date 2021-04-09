NuShares 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 51.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. NuShares has a market cap of $2.30 million and $4.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuShares has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00026187 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,856,238,710 coins and its circulating supply is 5,505,956,592 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

