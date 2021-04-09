Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,153 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $18,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 82,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.23 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

