Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Novanta worth $19,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novanta by 281.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 96.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $135.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 116.96 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.