Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.56 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,004 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $17,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $719,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,050,498.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBSH stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.13. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

