Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 67,957 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,957 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $17,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

