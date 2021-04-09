Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 528,098 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 528,098 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Viavi Solutions worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,783 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,406,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 879,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 235,746 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,451.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $209,529. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIAV. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

