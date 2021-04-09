NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $22,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,957,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,519,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $209.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.91. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.