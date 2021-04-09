nYFI (N0031) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30,218.00

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, nYFI has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One nYFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. nYFI has a market cap of $362,374.35 and $30,218.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

nYFI Profile

nYFI (CRYPTO:N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org. The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

