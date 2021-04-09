O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

OI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.10.

OI opened at $14.22 on Monday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

