O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Gap Up to $14.22

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $14.54. O-I Glass shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 3,998 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Citigroup increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

