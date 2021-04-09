Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Up to $238.48

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $238.48, but opened at $243.99. Okta shares last traded at $238.52, with a volume of 13,367 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.12 and its 200-day moving average is $242.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $12,913,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,983.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Insiders sold 119,208 shares of company stock valued at $29,196,080 in the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 28.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Okta by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $527,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

