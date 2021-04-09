Old Port Advisors Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $474.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,139. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.05 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $186.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $455.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

