Old Port Advisors Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Old Port Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,625 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

