Old Port Advisors Sells 5,260 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. 220,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,767,438. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.