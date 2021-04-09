Old Port Advisors Sells 7,261 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,674,656. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

