OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Taglich Brothers

Analysts at Taglich Brothers began coverage on shares of OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

