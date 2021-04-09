Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%.

ONCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,048,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 278,306 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.