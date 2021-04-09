ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.08. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.66 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.10%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

