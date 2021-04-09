ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $49.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OKE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

NYSE:OKE opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

