OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

ONEW has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. Analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

