Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 564,883 shares.The stock last traded at $49.06 and had previously closed at $49.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

