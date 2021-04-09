PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

PLXP opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 5.03. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

