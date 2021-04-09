Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ EVAX opened at $5.53 on Friday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

