Oppenheimer Upgrades Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVTA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.57.

NVTA opened at $38.27 on Monday. Invitae has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

